Cremonese has become the third and final team to be promoted to Serie A following a 3-2 playoff win at Spezia on Sunday.

Manuel De Luca scored twice and Michele Collocolo also had a goal for the visitors after the first leg finished 0-0.

"This season will be remembered for all we achieved: with sheer determination and plenty of drive, we secured promotion," Cremonese manager Giovanni Stroppa told DAZN.

After Cremonese went ahead 3-0, Francesco Pio Esposito and Luca Vignali scored for Spezia to make for a tense finale.

Serie B champion Sassuolo and Filippo Inzaghi's Pisa had already been promoted after finishing 1-2 in the second division.

Cremonese last played in Serie A in 2022-23.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this story.