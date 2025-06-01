        <
        >

          Cremonese promoted to Serie A following 3-2 playoff win over Spezia

          • ESPN News Services
          Jun 1, 2025, 09:15 PM

          Cremonese has become the third and final team to be promoted to Serie A following a 3-2 playoff win at Spezia on Sunday.

          Manuel De Luca scored twice and Michele Collocolo also had a goal for the visitors after the first leg finished 0-0.

          "This season will be remembered for all we achieved: with sheer determination and plenty of drive, we secured promotion," Cremonese manager Giovanni Stroppa told DAZN.

          After Cremonese went ahead 3-0, Francesco Pio Esposito and Luca Vignali scored for Spezia to make for a tense finale.

          Serie B champion Sassuolo and Filippo Inzaghi's Pisa had already been promoted after finishing 1-2 in the second division.

          Cremonese last played in Serie A in 2022-23.

          Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this story.