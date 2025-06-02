Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- It is his feet that are usually working away. Powerfully yet deftly but, most importantly, clinically.

But on Sunday night, at the Singapore Premier League's end-of season awards ceremony, it was Tomoyuki Doi's hands that were busy.

After a record-breaking 44-goal campaign with Geylang International, it was fitting that Doi would walk away from the evening with a massive haul of four trophies in his grasp.

Inevitably, it would include the biggest prize of all -- the 2024/25 SPL Player of the Season award.

His free-scoring ways beggared belief at times.

He started the campaign with nine goals in his opening five matches. He would score a total of eight hat-tricks in the league alone. His best run saw him notch an incredible 13 goals from six consecutive outings.

So while the other two contenders for the top prize -- Bailey Wright and Shawal Anuar -- would both also have been worthy winners after pivotal roles in Lion City Sailors' league and cup double, it was simply unthinkable that the trophy could go to any other than Doi after his history-making ways -- as he shattered the previous record of 38 goals set by the legendary Mirko Grabovac which stood for 24 years.

Doi is no stranger to the honour.

Back in 2021, in just his second season as a professional, Doi was also named the competition's top player in a year where he also took home the Golden Boot award with a 19-goal haul.

It was nonetheless the previous season when he had his first, and so far only, taste of team success as part of a title-winning Albirex Niigata (S) outfit.

And while he has suddenly played a huge role in Geylang's rise, with this season's third-place finish their highest since they were runners-up in 2003, Doi concedes that he will ultimately be disappointed that he did not win any silverware with the Eagles.

"To be honest, I think Geylang deserved to be fighting at the top of the table and [become] champions," he told ESPN.

"That's the one thing I wanted to achieve but I couldn't.

"I think we have so many good players. We fight and give everything but unfortunately, we couldn't get the team title. I think we deserved to be [in a] better position.

"To get this award is very [much an] honour of course. But without my teammates and coaching staff -- the people who helped me -- I couldn't [have] achieved this award. So I really thank them."

While nothing official has been confirmed with regards to where Doi will be playing at next season, it is understood that he will be leaving Geylang -- with rumours of a move to Thai League 1 gathering steam.

The 27-year-old was understandably coy when asked about his future, simply saying: "We never know what's going to happen tomorrow."

Even if he does bid farewell to Singaporean football for a second time in his career, he will leave in the knowledge that he produced an individual campaign that will be almost impossible to surpass.

In addition to the best player and top scorer awards, which understandably also saw him selected in the Team of the Season, Doi's record-breaking haul also saw him earn a special recognition award.

For their stellar campaign, which also saw them make history by becoming the first Singaporean club to reach the final of a continental tournament following their spirited charge to the AFC Champions League Two final, the Sailors were given special recognition too, as were retiring SPL stalwarts and ex-Singapore internationals Khairul Amri and Adam Swandi.

Unsurprisingly, the Sailors dominated the Team of the Season. In addition to Wright and Shawal, Maxime Lestienne, Bart Ramselaar, Lennart Thy and Toni Datković all earned selection.

The best XI of the season was rounded off by Tampines Rovers trio Syazwan Buhari, Miloš Zlatković and Seia Kunori -- who was also named Young Player of the Season -- as well as Doi's Geylang teammate Vincent Bezecourt.