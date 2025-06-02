Gab Marcotti debates whether or not Chelsea should take up their option to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United or not. (1:02)

Four of the Premier League's biggest clubs are ready to battle for the signature of Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, while Manchester City have a £50 million deal in place for Wolverhampton Wanderers wing-back Rayan Aït-Nouri. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Atlético Madrid renew Griezmann contract to '27

- Sources: Klopp's former assistant to join Man City

- Sources: Postecoglou to learn Spurs fate this week

Tyler Dibling is expected to stay in the Premier League next season. Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Tyler Dibling is in huge demand following Southampton's relegation to the Championship with a host of top clubs ready to make an offer, reports Football Insider. The 19-year-old was one of the breakthrough stars of the season, despite playing for a club which finished rock-bottom of the Premier League table. Tottenham Hotspur have a long-standing interest in the England under-21 international, and they have now been joined by Liverpool. Manchester City and Manchester United are also watching developments, but Southampton's demand for a £55m fee is holding up a potential deal.

- Manchester City have all but completed a deal for Wolves left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri, reports the Daily Telegraph. Wolves are already scouring the transfer market for a replacement, having conceded that they will not be able to keep hold of the Algeria international. City boss Pep Guardiola feels the player, who turns 24 on Friday, will be a perfect addition to add more drive into his side. A transfer fee of £50m and personal terms now appear to be a formality, and he will sign before the Club World Cup begins.

- Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, with a transfer fee of £55m being suggested. The Daily Telegraph reports that Gittens, who was in Chelsea's academy at the very start of his career, could have moved in London in January but a deal couldn't be agreed. The England under-21 international was also in the Man City academy but left for Borussia Dortmund at the age of 16 without making a first-team appearance for the Etihad club.

- Newcastle have joined Man United and Arsenal in the hunt for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, according to The Sun. The in-demand 25-year-old finished the 2024-25 campaign with 20 goals and seven assists for the Bees and has been widely tipped to move on. However, Magpies boss Eddie Howe is also said to be monitoring the situation, while Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his forward line next season. Arsenal are reportedly prioritising a move for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, which would leave Newcastle as Man United's main rivals for Mbeumo. However, both clubs are under pressure to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, so much could depend on whether they can raise funds from player departures.

- Internazionale are still hoping to sign Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 22-year-old, who scored only four Premier League goals in the 2024-25 campaign, is deemed surplus to requirements as Ruben Amorim starts a big summer rebuild at Old Trafford. A return to Serie A, where the striker broke through with Atalanta, seems highly likely. The report states that Inter have €40m to spend on a striker, but that won't be enough to sign the Denmark international. Instead, Inter will look secure a loan deal with an option or obligation to make it permanent in 2026.

EXPERT TAKE

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the mega-money deal on the table from Al Hilal for Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

OTHER RUMORS

- Florian Wirtz is still as keen to move to Liverpool, but Bayer Leverkusen are unhappy with the Merseysiders' offers so far. Leverkusen are said to have turned down two bids, of €100m and €130m, and instead are hoping for a figure closer to €150m. (kicker)

- Chelsea are hoping to secure a return for central defender Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace. Chelsea are also contemplating a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, but Manchester City can offer John Stones as part of a deal. (The Sun)

- Barcelona are hoping to sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer. The Blaugrana have reportedly met with representatives of the Ghana international, with the 31-year-old's future in north London still up in the air. (The Sun)

- Chelsea and Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap have agreed personal terms ahead of the second part of his medical on Monday. Delap, 22, is expected to move to Stamford Bridge on a six-year deal for £30m. (David Ornstein)

- Bayern Munich have met the representatives of AC Milan forward Rafael Leão, but the Serie A club would look for a transfer fee in excess of €100m for a player with three years left on his contract. (kicker)

- Real Madrid are interested in Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, but his €36m release clause does not become active until 2026. Stuttgart also have the option of paying Stiller €2m to remove it, if they want to achieve their desired transfer fee of €50m. (Diario AS)

- Real Madrid could be out of the race for River Plate starlet Franco Mastantuono because they do not want to meet his €45m release clause. The 17-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract, is eligible to move to Europe in August. (Diario AS)

- Barcelona are being linked with Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, largely because of his low €25m release clause, but coach Hansi Flick would prefer to strengthen other areas. (Diario Sport)

- Randal Kolo Muani's future remains uncertain with his Juventus loan having ended. He has no future at PSG, and while he could return to Turin he is keeping his options open. (L'Équipe)

- Gonçalo Ramos and Lee Kang-In have been told they will be allowed to leave PSG this summer. (L'Équipe)

- Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier as doubts persist over the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is about to move into the final year of his contract. (L'Équipe)

- Adrien Rabiot might be reunited with new AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri at San Siro. The 30-year-old has one year left on his Marseille contract, and could return to Italy for a fee of €10m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Mahamadou Sangare is to sign for Manchester City when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of the month. He is an 18-year-old striker. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Nottingham Forest are set to make a triple swoop on Botafogo by signing centre-back Jair Cunha (20), striker Igor Jesus (24) and left-back Cuiabano (22). The trio would move to England after playing at the Club World Cup. (Daily Mail)

- Simone Inzaghi will decide no later than Wednesday if he is to leave Inter Milan and take charge of Al Hilal ahead of the Club World Cup. (Rudy Galetti)

- Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey is set to complete a £25m move to Saudi Pro League newcomers Neom. (The Sun)

- FC Porto have reached agreement with Al Ahli to sign Spanish attacking midfielder Gabri Veiga ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. (A Bola)

- Zinédine Zidane has rejected an offer to coach Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal which would have been worth €100m for just one season. (L'Équipe)

- Marseille won't trigger their option to make Ismaël Bennacer's loan from AC Milan a permanent move, but the Ligue 1 club could look to negotiate a new loan. (Foot Mercato)