Transfer rumors, news: Newcastle, Man Utd, Arsenal want Mbeumo

Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal are all fighting to sign Bryan Mbeumo, while Marc Guéhi has been linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Bryan Mbeumo is a man in demand, with Newcastle, Man Utd and Arsenal all fighting for his signature. by Lee Parker - CameraSport

TRENDING RUMORS

- Newcastle United have joined Man United and Arsenal in the hunt for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, according to The Sun. The in-demand 25-year-old finished the 2024-25 campaign with 20 goals and seven assists for the Bees and has been widely tipped to join Man United. However, Magpies boss Eddie Howe is also said to be monitoring the situation, while Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his forward line next season. Arsenal are reportedly prioritising a move for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, which would leave Newcastle as Man United's main rivals for Mbeumo. However, both clubs are under pressure to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, so much could depend on whether they can raise funds from player departures.

- Chelsea are hoping to secure a return for central defender Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace, according to The Sun. Guehi, 24, who won the FA Cup with Palace this season, is a long-term Newcastle target, but he would reportedly prefer to stay in London. Chelsea are also contemplating a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as another option, but Manchester City are in the hotseat to land the 22-year-old as a result of offering John Stones as part of the deal. Guéhi is a graduate of Chelsea's youth academy and could relish playing Champions League football for the Blues ahead of the FIFA World Cup next summer.

- Florian Wirtz is still as keen to move to Liverpool, but Bayer Leverkusen are unhappy with the Merseysiders' offers so far. That's according to Kicker, which reports that Liverpool are still some way from meeting Bayer's valuation of the 22-year-old. Leverkusen are said to have turned down two bids, €100m and €130m, and instead are hoping for a figure believed to worth closer to a staggering €150m. One possible solution would be for Liverpool to include a player in the deal, with Harvey Elliott a potential makeweight. One player who won't be involved in any deal is goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher who is set to confirm his move to Brentford, according to The Sun.

- Chelsea and Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap have finally agreed personal terms ahead of the second part of his medical, according to David Ornstein. Delap, 22, is expected to move to Stamford Bridge on a six-year deal subject to completing his medical, which started on Sunday and which should be finalised on Monday, with Ipswich set to receive £30m. Chelsea are looking to add further firepower by landing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt and, according to Christian Falk, are ahead of Liverpool in the race for the France youth international's signature.

- Barcelona are hoping to sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer, according to The Sun. The Blaugrana have reportedly met with representatives of the Ghana international, with the 31-year-old's future in north London still up in the air. Partey is out of contract at the end of June and is yet to agree an extension, despite Arsenal declaring that they would like him to stay. Barca boss Hansi Flick is believed to be a big fan of the controversial midfielder and sees him as a perfect -- and cost effective -- addition.