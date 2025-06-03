Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate the reported £18m fee for Brentford to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher. (1:40)

Brentford have signed Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher from Liverpool in a deal worth £18 million ($24.2m).

Kelleher joined Liverpool's academy from Irish side Ringmahon Rangers in 2015, before making his senior debut in 2019.

The 26-year-old, who had one year left on his contract at Anfield, made 67 appearances for the first team, including 10 Premier League appearances last term as Arne Slot's side romped to the title.

He is set to replace Brentford's Mark Flekken who has completed a €10m (£8.4m) transfer to Bayer Leverkusen.

Kelleher had become an increasingly prominent member of the Liverpool squad, deputising admirably on several occasions for No.1 Alisson Becker.

However, competition at Anfield is set to increase this summer owing to the arrival of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who agreed a £29m move to Merseyside last summer.

Kelleher has repeatedly cited his desire for more game time, telling Optus Sport last month: "I think I've said it before as well that I feel like I'm a number one and I feel like I'm good enough to play week in, week out. That's what I'm looking to do.

"Obviously, this season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games ... But yeah, it's definitely something I'm looking at."