Mateo Kovacic is set to miss the Club World Cup. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic is set to miss the FIFA Club World Cup after undergoing Achilles surgery.

The 31-year-old missed the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace through injury and was suspended for the final game of the Premier League season against Fulham after picking up a red card against Bournemouth in the penultimate match of the campaign.

A statement issued by City on Monday said: "Manchester City can confirm that Mateo Kovacic has undergone surgery on an Achilles injury.

"The Croatian midfielder is now set to miss the FIFA Club World Cup as City head to the USA in June.

"Mateo will spend the summer rehabilitating from the operation and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery."

Kovacic's absence is a blow for Pep Guardiola ahead of the Club World Cup.

Kevin De Bruyne is unlikely to be part of the squad which travels to Florida on June 12 as he nears a move to Napoli.

Guardiola is also set to be without James McAtee, who has been allowed to join up with England ahead of the under-21 Euros in Slovakia.

City are hopeful that Rodri will be available after he made his return from injury towards the end of the season.

Sources have told ESPN that a deal for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders could be completed before the deadline to register new players ahead of the Club World Cup on June 10.