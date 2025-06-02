Former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Rafa Benítez gives his thoughts on Xabi Alonso's imminent move to Real Madrid. (2:22)

Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with a back problem ahead of two World Cup qualifiers and the start of the Club World Cup, his LaLiga club said on Sunday.

According to Spanish media, the 33-year-old requires a week of rest and treatment and will miss Belgium's opening Group J qualifiers away to North Macedonia on Friday and at home to Wales the following Monday.

Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with a back injury. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

However, he should be available for Real Madrid's opening Club World Cup match against Al Hilal in Miami on June 18.

Courtois has been diagnosed with sacroiliitis, which is an inflammation of the joints connecting the lower spine to the pelvis, causing pain and stiffness in the back and hips.