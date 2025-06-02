Emily Keogh says Aggie Beever-Jones' hat trick in England's 6-0 win over Portugal poses a good problem for coach Sarina Wiegman to solve. (1:47)

England manager Sarina Wiegman has said she is close to deciding her full 23-player European Championship squad, with Lauren James progressing well in rehab.

Wiegman will announce the squad for Euro 2025 in Switzerland on Thursday.

"We are pretty close. Still you want to go to the game tomorrow and then make the final decisions, but we are pretty close," Wiegman told a news conference on Monday.

The Lionesses face Spain on Tuesday in their final competitive match before the summer tournament on Tuesday.

They beat the world champions 1-0 at Wembley in February and head into the final game of the Nations League off the back of a 6-0 win over Portugal last week.

James didn't play for England between April and October last year due to an ankle injury.

Sarina Wiegman will name her 23-player squad on Thursday. Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Following a lower leg injury sustained during England's Nations League camp in February, the 23-year-old midfielder has had another injury enforced layoff.

Wiegman has been closely monitoring James' progress in rehab with Chelsea and is pleased with her progression.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor said ahead of their final games of the season that James was unlikely to play for the rest of the campaign, with the focus being to regain her fitness ahead of the summer tournament.

When asked if Wiegman would consider taking James to Switzerland, knowing she may not play until the latter part of the tournament, the Dutch coach said she needed to tick some more boxes first, but also said she would not risk players ahead of the summer.

"If a player has a little injury and would be a risk for the Euros then I wouldn't play her, that's the difference. We are going to do everything to win that game," she said.

Wiegman said Lauren James is progressing well in her recovery from a lower leg injury. Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"We already said we're trying to get her her fit. She's trying to get fit with all the support from Chelsea and us. She is doing really well. She needs to tick some boxes and progress. We need her to be fit and healthy and perform at her highest level. I'm pretty sure that'll work for us."

Ella Toone and Alessia Russo both missed the game against Portugal due to calf injuries but will be available to face Spain.

Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood and Georgia Stanway all returned to the fold on Friday after recovering from knee injuries, lifting hopes that the crucial trio will be available to aid England as they bid to defend their European title.

Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2022, has also returned to the national side after being dropped from the first camp of 2025.

Following her loan move to Arsenal from Manchester City, Kelly won the Champions League and has been in strong form, scoring the sixth goal against Portugal, her first since she was confined to the bench during her final months with City.

"I think she has improved again in possession and also out of possession" Wiegman said. "It's enjoyable to watch her. She came on for us as a finisher [against Portugal] and straight away did well again.

"I hope that continues. She is enjoying herself, she trains really well with a smile on her face. Whether she is starting or coming from the bench, she is doing everything she can to get her performance at the highest level."

Millie Bright has withdrawn from camp for mental health reasons but is expected to return for the Euros.