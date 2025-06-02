Three goals from Alexander Sørloth saw Atletico Madrid beat Girona 4-0 on the final day of the LaLiga season. (1:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Antoine Griezmann has signed a one-year contract extension at Atlético Madrid which would keep him at the club until June 30, 2027, Atlético announced on Monday.

Griezmann, 34, is the top scorer in Atlético's history with 197 goals, and has spent nine seasons at the club -- over two spells -- since first joining in 2014.

ESPN reported in March that Griezmann was likely to stay at Atlético this summer, despite his longstanding interest in playing in MLS.

Antoine Griezmann scored eight goals in 38 LaLiga appearances this season. Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

The 2018 World Cup winner's previous deal was due to expire in June 2026.

Sources told ESPN that the extension would allow Atlético to spread the cost of Griezmann's wage package over two years, which would benefit the club in terms of LaLiga's squad spending limits.

Griezmann scored eight goals in 38 league appearances this season, as Atlético finished third in LaLiga, and a total of 16 in all competitions.

The former France international faced fierce competition for a place in the team this season, after Atlético signed Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sorloth last summer.

He has spoken openly about his desire to play in MLS in the future, calling it an "objective" to "end my career there" due to his love of U.S. sports.

Griezmann has won a Europa League, a UEFA Super Cup and a Spanish Supercopa with Atlético, but is yet to win either LaLiga or the Champions League.

He spent five seasons at Atlético between 2014 and 2019, followed by a hit-and-miss two years at Barcelona, before returning to Atlético.