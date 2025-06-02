Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has said goalkeepers Ederson and Stefan Ortega will both stay at the club and downplayed any interest in Espanyol's "extraordinary" Joan García.

Ederson had an offer to move to the Saudi Pro League last year and there was a feeling that interest could return this summer as he moves into the final 12 months of his contract.

Backup goalkeeper Ortega is also out of contract in 2026, but Guardiola appears to be happy to continue with both going into next season.

"We have spoken about the situation regarding squad planning and the two goalkeepers we have will continue," Guardiola told reporters at a golf event in Catalonia on Monday.

García, along with FC Porto's Diogo Costa, is one of the players City are following in the event they do need to sign another goalkeeper at some point.

Pep Guardiola has said that Ederson (L) will stay at City this summer. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

The Espanyol stopper is highly-rated and has a €25 million ($28.6m) release clause, with ESPN revealing last week Barcelona are also keen on the 24-year-old.

"Joan García is a really good goalkeeper, but City are linked with 500 players in every transfer window," Guardiola added.

"He's an Espanyol player and I don't know what happen, but I'm told by the Espanyol guys [playing in the golf event] he's an extraordinary goalkeeper. The references we have are very good."

City dropping out of the race could pave the way for Barça to sign García, who has said he is keeping all his options despite some reports suggesting he would not leave Espanyol for their cross-city rivals.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are among the other Premier League teams to have been credited with an interest in the in-demand García.

Barça ended last season with three goalkeepers in Wojciech Szczęsny, Marc-André ter Stegen and Iñaki Peña.

Peña will listen to offers to leave this summer as he searches for first team football, while Szczęsny, who came out of retirement when Ter Stegen got injured last September, has been offered a contract extension to extend his stay at Spotify Camp Nou.

Ter Stegen, meanwhile, has a deal until 2028 and says he has no plans to leave despite the club's interest in García.

"The rumours don't worry me because I know I will be at Barcelona next season," he told reporters from Germany's training camp ahead of the UEFA Nations League final four this week.