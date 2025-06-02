Jeff Kassouf joins Emily Keogh on "The Football Reporters" podcast to look at Michele Kang's options for adding a fourth women's club to her investment roster. (1:46)

Jonatan Giráldez has officially been announced as the new head coach of eight-time European women's champions OL Lyonnes, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure as Washington Spirit head coach after less than a year in charge.

Spirit assistant coach Adrián González, who was the interim coach last spring while the team waited for the arrival of Giráldez from Barcelona, will take over as the new head coach of Washington. González's appointment will take effect July 18, ahead of the NWSL's resumption of play from a summer break.

Both the Washington Spirit and OL Lyonnes, which was recently rebranded from Olympique Lyonnais, are owned by Michele Kang through her multi-club company, Kynisca. ESPN reported on Giráldez's impending departure of the Spirit to OL Lyonnes last week.

"Jonatan's commitment to excellence and performance is unmatched," Kang said in a statement. "His leadership, tactical acumen, and dedication to player development will propel our club to the next level, both domestically and internationally.

"We are grateful for his decision to remain part of the Kynisca family. He will play a crucial role in elevating OL Lyonnes to new heights for the players and fans."

The OL Lyonnes job opened after another abrupt exit by head coach Joe Montemurro, who left his position after one season in charge to become the head coach of the Australia women's national team. He was unveiled as the new head coach of the Matildas on Monday in Australia.

Jonatan Giráldez has been named as OL Lyonnes coach. Steph Chambers/NWSL via Getty Images

OL Lyonnes won an 18th league title in the past 19 seasons in France this year but were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the semifinals by eventual champions Arsenal, who beat Barcelona in the final on May 24.

Giráldez, 33, will try to return his former rival to glory. He won back-to-back UEFA Women's Champions League titles with FC Barcelona in 2023 and 2024 before joining the Spirit. Barcelona beat OL Lyonnes in the 2024 final, and Giráldez was in his first season in charge of Barcelona when the team lost the 2022 Champions League final to OL Lyonnes.

"I am honored and excited to join OL Lyonnes," Giráldez said in a statement. "The club's history, ambition, and talented squad represent a fantastic opportunity, and I look forward to building on the club's successes as it enters a new chapter."

Giráldez's arrival in Washington was viewed globally as a major coupe for the club and the NWSL last year. He will depart the Spirit having coached half a season each in 2024 and 2025. He guided the Spirit to a win over the Orlando Pride in March's NWSL Challenge Cup, a one-off Community Shield-style game to open the season.

Kang thanked Giráldez for "the foundation he built" at the club, and Giráldez said he was "deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the Spirit family."

Giráldez and his wife, Olaia, are expecting the arrival of their second child in June.

González was brought onto Giráldez's staff in 2024 with the intent of guiding the Spirit as interim coach in the spring before shifting to an assistant role.

González compiled a 10-4-1 record as interim coach in the first half of the 2024 season, helping the Spirit finish second in the NWSL Shield race and runners-up in the playoffs. Washington's 18 victories tied a single-season record with the Orlando Pride, who won the double last year.

"I am excited and honored to become the head coach of the Spirit," González said. "Our focus remains on continuing to deliver performances that make our fans proud. I want to thank Jona for his leadership and friendship over the years, and I look forward to continuing to build upon the foundation we have established together."

Prior to joining the Spirit, González was the head coach of RCD Espanyol in Spain, leading the team to promotion to Liga F, Spain's top flight.

"Adrián has proven that he is ready for this role," Kang said in a statement. "He knows the team and has earned this organization's trust through his hard work and dedication. I am looking forward to watching what this team can achieve this season and beyond under his leadership."

Washington sits in fourth place (6-3-1, 19 points) in the NWSL with three games remaining before the league's summer break. The Spirit continue to deal with a long injury list, including the ongoing absence of United States star forward Trinity Rodman due to a chronic back injury.

The Spirit have been operating without a full-time general manager -- or sporting director or equivalent -- since the departure of Mark Krikorian earlier this year. Krikorian departed his role as president of soccer operations and GM earlier this year after his contract expired.

Including interim coaches, the Spirit have had six different coaches in charge for more than one game since the end of 2021. González is among them and will soon begin his second stint -- and first on a full-time basis.

Kang also owns the London City Lionesses, who earned promotion to England's top flight ahead of next season. Kang has told ESPN that she will soon add a fourth club to her ownership on a new continent.

She has said repeatedly that her goal is to have each club she owns be the best in its respective country, and that she will not move players from one of her clubs to benefit another.