Manchester City are looking to sign Wolves full-back Rayan Aït-Nouri as part of their summer rebuild, sources have told ESPN.

Aït-Nouri, 23, is regarded as City's primary option at left-back and there is hope he could arrive before the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso has also been discussed internally.

Pep Guardiola used Josko Gvardiol and youngster Nico O'Reilly at left-back last season, but hasn't had a specialist left-back since Benjamin Mendy made his last appearance for the club in 2021.

Wolves value a deal for Rayan Aït-Nouri at £50m, sources have told ESPN.. Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

City are also looking for a right-back with club captain Kyle Walker expected to leave permanently this summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan.

Sources have told ESPN that City and Wolves remain apart in their valuation of Aït-Nouri, but it is understood that there is a willingness on both sides to find a compromise.

The Algeria international, who scored five goals in 35 appearances last season, has a year left on his contract at Molineux, plus an option to extend until 2026.

City are working to get the bulk of their summer transfer business done before the Club World Cup. They have until June 10 to register new players ahead of the tournament which kicks off in the U.S later this month

Wolves have already lost one key player after Manchester United triggered the £62.5 million ($83.5m) release clause in Matheus Cunha's contract. They value a deal for Aït-Nouri at around £50m.