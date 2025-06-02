Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid's new signing Dean Huijsen has said he wants "to be like Sergio Ramos," praising the former Madrid captain as his "idol" while admitting that he's already spoken to coach Xabi Alonso about his role in the team.

Madrid confirmed the arrival of centre-back Huijsen, 20, last month on a five-year contract, and the defender is now on international duty ahead of Spain's UEFA Nations League semifinal with France on Thursday.

Speaking to the newspaper Diario AS after training with Spain on Monday, Huijsen cited Madrid legend Ramos -- who won a host of trophies with the club over 16 years, as well as three major tournaments with his country -- as an inspiration.

Dean Huijsen joined Bournemouth in July 2024 before signing for Real Madrid. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

"I try to aspire to be like Sergio Ramos. He's my idol," Huijsen said. "For me, he's very complete, he had everything. In terms of leadership, goalscoring, personality, character."

Huijsen -- who was born in Amsterdam but grew up in Málaga -- has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last 12 months, starring for Bournemouth in the Premier League and making his Spain debut in March, before signing for Madrid.

He played for Málaga at youth level before signing for Juventus, going on loan to Roma, and joining Bournemouth in July 2024.

"My plan was to spend two years at Bournemouth, and grow, and then figure out what to do next," he said. "But things have moved very quickly, faster than I expected."

Madrid are in the midst of a major reshaping of their defence after a disappointing season, with Huijsen already joined by right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the club also working on a deal for left-back Álvaro Carreras.

Huijsen said he's already spoken to new coach Xabi Alonso -- who has taken over from Carlo Ancelotti after Madrid ended the campaign without a major trophy -- about his plans, with the club set to take part in the Club World Cup this month.

"We've talked a bit about the team and what he has in mind, and about the project," Huijsen said. "Of course, we want to win things again, and I'm sure we will... I don't think it's sunk in yet. But I'm here at Madrid, and I'll try to do my best."

At Madrid, Huijsen joins a dressing room full of stars, which nonetheless failed to gel this season.

Ancelotti departed -- to take charge of Brazil -- after the club finished second in LaLiga, lost the Copa del Rey final and were eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinals, suffering a record four consecutive Clásico defeats to Barcelona.

"I want to play with the best," Huijsen said. "[Kylian] Mbappé, Vinícius [Júnior], Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham, all those in attack -- they're some of the best there is."

Madrid will kick off their Club World Cup campaign against Al Hilal in Miami, Florida on June 18, before playing Pachuca on June 22, and Salzburg on June 26.