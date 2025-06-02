Open Extended Reactions

Wrexham will play in the Championship next season. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Maxime Hughes, the Welsh interpreter for Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has been awarded one of Wales' top honours.

Hughes, who is also a broadcaster and journalist, has appeared on the "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary as the official Welsh interpreter for the club's Hollywood owners Reynolds and McElhenney.

She will be recognized at the 2025 Gorsedd Honours for services to Welsh journalism having also "held sessions on journalism for the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol."

The former BBC journalist is known for making fun of Reynolds and McElhenney in a trailer for the docu-series while speaking Welsh, knowing they can't understand her.

"The tall skinny one does movies, the muscular one sells cream cheese from Philadelphia, or something," Hughes said in the clip.

Wrexham enjoyed another successful season on the pitch this year, earning promotion to the EFL Championship after finishing second in League One.