Club América's Brian Rodríguez admitted that the possibility of featuring alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez at Inter Miami CF plays a role in his decision-making process as he considers a move away from the Liga MX team.

Sources told ESPN that Inter Miami expressed interest in signing Rodríguez, making contact with the Uruguay winger. Rodríguez confirmed the talks between the two parties, before going on to reveal that teams in Spain also remain a possibility.

Club América's Brian Rodríguez played for LAFC from 2019-2021. Getty Images

"Inter Miami's interest is real. We've been talking about it for a couple of weeks. I spoke with Luis Suárez about the club and it was an honor to talk to him," Rodríguez said.

"There is a possibility of going to Spain, I prefer to go to Spain, but on the other side is going to play with Suárez and Messi, that weighs on me. I'm also going to talk to Marcelo [Bielsa, Uruguay manager] to see what he thinks. I've already spoken to him before about a possible move to Fiorentina, he spoke to Fiorentina at the time."

Rodríguez is no stranger to Major League Soccer, playing for LAFC from 2019-2021 and taking part in the team's Supporters' Shield-winning season before joining Club América.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano admitted to needing reinforcements ahead of the team's Club World Cup campaign, adding the roster lacked depth.

"I didn't give a list of names. I told the club what positions needed reinforcement," Mascherano said. "I told them where the team needs to add depth, especially because we recently sold Robert Taylor, Julian Gressel, and we have a relatively short roster, that's the reality.

"That is my duty as a coach, then obviously I understand that the club will go out and see what the names are and what the possibilities are according to the budget we have."

Due to the limited squad, Mascherano confirmed David Ruiz and Fafà Picault will be unable to join their national teams for the Gold Cup as the Concacaf tournament interferes with the Club World Cup.

Rodríguez and Club América fought for the opportunity to participate in the 2025 Club World Cup, but fell to LAFC in the one-game playoff match.

The loss to the MLS Western Conference team means Rodríguez and Club América will see a competitive break before the start of the 2025 Leagues Cup on July 30.

FIFA authorized a special transfer window from June 1 to June 10 for teams participating in the Club World Cup to strengthen rosters before kicking off the tournament on June 14. MLS teams, however, must still abide by league rules in terms of salary cap and roster regulations.