Dário Essugo spent last season on loan in LaLiga. Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of 20-year-old midfielder Dário Essugo from Sporting CP.

ESPN reported in March that Chelsea had reached an agreement to sign Sporting's Geovany Quenda and Essugo in a joint deal worth up to €74.4 million ($81.15 million).

He has signed a contract that expires at the end of the 2032-33 season.

Essugo spent last season on loan in Spain at Las Palmas where he made 27 appearances and scored one goal in all competitions.

He became the youngest player to feature for the Portuguese club when he made his debut aged 16 years and six days old in March 2021.

Essugo has represented Portugal at every level from the under-15s to the under-21s.