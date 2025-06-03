The Soccer Tournament (TST) 101: Dates, players, history

Open Extended Reactions

Teams around the world are taking the pitch for a third consecutive summer in Cary, North Carolina, for The Soccer Tournament. The 7-on-7 event features 48 men's teams and 16 women's teams in separate brackets with $1 million on the line.

Check out more key facts about the tournament below.

When is 2025 TST? How can fans watch?

The tournament runs June 4 through June 9. ESPN+ will stream 27 matches, with 20 matches available on ESPNU. Fans can catch the action in the men's and women's streaming hub.

Who has won TST?

Newtown Pride FC won the inaugural tournament in 2023. La Bombonera and U.S. Women took home the titles in 2024, the first year with split men's and women's brackets.

What are notable rules?

The Soccer Tournament features target score time, which means a game finishes on a final goal as opposed to when time ends. The target score is determined by adding one to the leading team's score after the full-time whistle. A player from each team is removed from the field of play every three minutes until the target score is reached.

Which teams and players are participating in 2025?

Teams such as Club America, AFC Bournemouth and Borussia Dortmund will be fielding squads. Select men's players include Sergio Agüero, Diego Godín, Andy Carroll, Nani and Sebastian Giovinco, while select women's players include Hope Solo, Ali Krieger, Carli Lloyd, Allie Long and Heather O'Reilly.

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, scores and more.