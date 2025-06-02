Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Bryan Mbeumo, sources have told ESPN.

United are working on a deal for the Brentford forward after completing their move for Wolves' striker Matheus Cunha.

There's a belief at Old Trafford that Mbeumo is keen to join the club despite failure to qualify for Europe.

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap snubbed a move to United in favour of Chelsea in part because of their participation in next season's Champions League.

Mbeumo has caught Ruben Amorim's attention after scoring 20 goals in the Premier League last season.

The 25-year-old has scored 70 goals in 242 appearances for Brentford since arriving from Troyes in 2019. He's under contract at the Gtech Community Stadium until 2026 with the option of another year.

He's valued by Brentford at more than £50 million, although United will hope to negotiate a lower fee.

Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze is another option, but there's an acceptance that it will be difficult to prise the England international away from Selhurst Park.

United are set to finalise their move for Cunha once the international break is over. The Brazil international has completed a medical and signed a five-year contract after his £62.5 million release clause was triggered.