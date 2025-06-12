Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens question whether Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are suitable signings for Manchester United's rebuild. (2:01)

Manchester United have competed the signing of forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United had announced on June 1 they had agreed a deal for the player pending visa and registration processes.

ESPN previously reported that United triggered the £62.5 million ($83.5m) transfer clause in the Brazil international's contract at Molineux.

United agreed to pay the fee over two years after initially trying to negotiate a deal that would have seen the money paid over four or five years, sources said.

"It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player," Cunha said in a statement released on Thursday.

"Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother's house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt. I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality.

"I can't wait for the start of preseason to get to know my teammates and prepare for the season ahead. All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top."

Cunha scored 17 goals and registered six assists for Wolves in all competitions last season.

The former Atlético Madrid and RB Leipzig forward has been capped 15 times by Brazil, netting his first goal for his country against Argentina in March.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report.