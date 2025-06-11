Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City have bolstered Pep Guardiola's midfield options with the signing of Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan, the club announced on Wednesday.

City said he has signed a five-year contract and will be available for the Club World Cup -- City's first game will be June 18 against Moroccan side Wydad AC.

The move comes after City have already signed defender Rayan Aït-Nouri, winger Rayan Cherki and backup goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

The Netherlands international registered the most goals and assists of any midfielder in Serie A last season.

"I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City," Reijnders said in a statement.

"City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities. Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles, and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years."

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak had promised the club's summer transfer business would be "very swift" and they intend to be "ready with the new squad for the Club World Cup."

The first period of this summer's transfer window closed on Tuesday. It will open again on Monday.