Transfer rumors, news: Man United consider shock Mitrovic move

Aleksandar Mitrovic has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Manchester United, while AC Milan want to sign Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Fernandes to stay at Utd after Saudi snub

- Source: Chelsea to send Sancho back to Man Utd

- Regrading the biggest transfers of last summer

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are being linked with a shock move for former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. talkSPORT says that United are one of three clubs who are considering making an offer to the 30-year-old, which would see him return to the Premier League. The Serbia international left Fulham for Al Hilal in the summer of 2023, and has scored 68 goals in 79 appearances for the Saudi Arabian club. Everton and West Ham United are also said to be looking at Mitrovic, who has also played for Newcastle United, but it would take a £40 million transfer fee.

- AC Milan are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, says Fabrizio Romano. The 39-year-old has been one of the first names discussed by the San Siro hierarchy, who consider him as a "dream option" amid their search for summer reinforcements. Modric is to leave the Bernabeu at the end of his contract later this month, though he is expected to take time before deciding his next club after receiving multiple approaches. He made 56 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos last season.

- The representatives of Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund have been approached by Internazionale, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Nerazzurri have placed the 22-year-old Denmark international near the top of their shortlist as they look to reinforce their side after losing 5-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Højlund scored just four goals in 32 Premier League matches last season and an exit from Old Trafford is likely as head coach Ruben Amorim eyes a major squad overhaul. The Italian giants are also considering a move for Parma forward Ange-Yoan Bonny, who is also linked with Napoli.

- Initial talks have been held by Barcelona regarding a move for Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 28-year-old Colombia international is near the top of the Blaugrana's shortlist despite concerns over their finances, though they could also face competition as clubs in the Saudi Pro League hold "concrete" interest. Diaz was a key player for manager Arne Slot in Liverpool's Premier League winning-campaign last season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 36 appearances.

- There's a standoff between Real Madrid and Benfica over the transfer fee for left-back Álvaro Carreras, who Los Blancos wanted in place for the Club World Cup this month. Benfica have told Madrid to pay the player's €50m release clause, but that seems to be too much. Marca says that Benfica will only negotiate on payment structure and not the transfer fee. Real Madrid have already met one defender's release clause, paying AFC Bournemouth €50m to sign Dean Huijsen.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Bryan Mbeumo has told Brentford he wants to join Manchester United. The 25-year-old effectively has two years left on his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium, as the Bees have the option to extend through to 2027, so this summer presents the best opportunity for a big transfer fee. (The Athletic)

- Chelsea have told Eintracht Frankfurt they have a firm interest in signing Hugo Ekitiké. The 22-year-old striker is expected to follow Ipswich Town's Liam Delap in heading to Stamford Bridge. (L'Equipe)

- Meanwhile, Chelsea expect to sign Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg before the Club World Cup. The 19-year-old centre-back will move from Chelsea's sister club for a transfer fee of €20m. (L'Équipe)

- Sporting CP star Viktor Gyökeres is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to his future amid ongoing speculation he will join Arsenal. Speaking to his former Coventry team-mate Leo Ostigard, Gyökeres said: "Nobody know anything yet. I wish I had a more entertaining answer but that's all I can say for now." (FaceTime)

- A move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is being considered by Internazionale with the 27-year-old is expected to leave Old Trafford. Barcelona have also been linked with the England international, and the Red Devils would be willing to accept an offer worth £40 million. (The Sun)

- Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all considering making a move for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is about to enter the final year of his contract. (Foot Mercato)

- Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, 30, is happy at the club amid ongoing speculation about his future. The Slovakia international is a reported target of Atlético Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Antonio Rudiger isn't considering leaving Real Madrid. A photo published on social media featuring Rudiger and Fernando Hierro -- who's sporting director of Al Nassr -- led to rumours of a switch. Rudiger has "categorically denied" any possibility of leaving, with one year left on his contract. (Marca)

- Federico Chiesa expects to be back with Liverpool for preseason training but said "never say never" when asked about a possible return to Serie A. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Diego Simeone is "Inter's dream" as coach, with current boss Simone Inzaghi set to discuss his future in Milan on Tuesday. Inzaghi has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, any move for Simeone would be "very difficult" as he has a contract at Atletico until 2027. (Diario AS)

- An agreement in principle has been reached between Al Hilal and AC Milan for left-back Theo Hernández. The 27-year-old is closing in on a €30m move to the Saudi Pro League side, with Hernandez requesting the salary offer is increased from €15m-per-year salary offer to €20m. (Foot Mercato)

- Lazio's Mario Gila, 24, is a possible transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain as a new centre-back. (Le Parisien)

- Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, 19, has chosen to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Jude, and will sign for Borussia Dortmund this summer. Jobe has turned down proposals from Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig to join BVB. (Bild)

- Manchester United are considering a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who could be available for €30m. (TEAMtalk)

- Arsenal are confident that Myles Lewis-Skelly will sign a new contract before the 2025-26 season kicks off. (Daily Mail)

- Brighton, Leeds and Marseille are tracking Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão. A transfer fee of €40m may be needed to land the 24-year-old. (Foot Mercato)