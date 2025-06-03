Open Extended Reactions

The new Puma ball will be seen in play for the first time during the Premier League Summer Series. PUMA

With eyes already turning toward next season, the Premier League has revealed its new official match ball for the 2025-26 campaign -- the first non-Nike ball in a quarter of a century.

Puma become only the third brand to provide the official Premier League match ball since the league was launched in 1992-93, with Mitre serving as the initial supplier up until 2000. Nike then swooped in and provided 25 iterations of their spherical playing apparatus up until the expiration of their partnership deal at the end of last season.

As such, the new season will be played with the Puma Orbita Ultimate PL, which will make its debut in July at the Premier League Summer Series, a series of pre-match exhibition games involving Manchester United, Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth staged in the USA, before being pressed into action proper when the 2025-26 Premier League season kicks off on the weekend of Aug. 16.

When it comes to the technical specs, the Orbita Ultimate PL boasts 12 evenly-sized star-shaped panels that are apparently engineered to ensure optimal weight distribution and shape retention, while the oversized stitched seams facilitate top-tier aerodynamics.

Basically, it's the roundest, most reliable football ever created. As per.