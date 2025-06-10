Open Extended Reactions

Jobe Bellingham has completed a move to Borussia Dortmund. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have completed a deal for Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, five years after signing his brother Jude, the club have confirmed.

The 19-year-old has followed in his older brother Jude's footsteps by making the move to Germany as a teenager.

Bellingham finished last season with four goals and three assists in 43 appearances and was named Championship young player of the year.

He helped Sunderland win promotion to the Premier League as they beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the playoff final at Wembley.

Bellingham signed for Sunderland in 2023 from boyhood club Birmingham City.

Dortmund won seven of their last eight league games to finish fourth and secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Bellingham will play for the German side in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, effectively ruling him out of England's Under-21 European Championship campaign, which starts on Thursday. He was initially named in the 23-man squad.

"I'm very happy to be a Borussia Dortmund player now and to fight for titles together with this great club," Bellingham said.

"I want to play my part in celebrating success with these great fans here and will work on myself and with the team every day. And I'm very happy that I'll be wearing the black and yellow jersey at the FIFA Club World Cup."