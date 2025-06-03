Open Extended Reactions

Viktor Gyökeres has left the Sweden squad after sustaining an injury. Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Viktor Gyökeres has pulled out of the Sweden squad for their upcoming friendlies against Hungary and Algeria because of an injury.

The Swedish Football Association said the injury was "minor" but did not elaborate on what the issue was.

Sporting CP striker Gyökeres left the national squad training base in Bosön after being assessed by team medics.

Gyökeres has just completed an outstanding season for Sporting, scoring 48 goals and winning the Portuguese league and cup double.

He has established himself as one of the top strikers in the world, sparking speculation about a move to one of Europe's giants during the offseason, including Arsenal.

Sweden play Hungary on June 6 and Algeria on June 10.