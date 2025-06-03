As Peyton Manning joins the ownership group of the new NWSL franchise in Denver, who are the other sporting owners of soccer teams? (1:11)

Who are the other sporting owners of soccer teams? (1:11)

Open Extended Reactions

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has joined the ownership group of the Denver NWSL expansion franchise that will begin play next year.

Manning is a five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl champion who played his final four seasons with the Denver Broncos, retiring in 2016 shortly after leading the Broncos to a Super Bowl title.

"It's a real honor to be part of something so meaningful to the Colorado community," Manning said in a statement. "I'm proud to support the growth of women's sports and excited to help build a club that our city and our state can rally behind."

Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He holds numerous league records, including marks for single-season passing yards and touchdowns.

His five league MVP awards is also a record. Manning was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

"Peyton's legacy as a champion and a leader is second to none," Denver NWSL controlling owner Rob Cohen said in a statement. "His impact on Colorado sports is unmatched, and we're incredibly proud to have him as a partner. He brings passion, insight, and deep local roots -- all of which will help us shape the future of Denver NWSL."

Since retiring, Manning has gone into the media and production space. "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" [Manning, his brother and former NFL quarterback] airs on ESPN and has won multiple Sports Emmy awards.

Denver NWSL also recently announced two-time Olympic champion Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin as part of its ownership group.

Cohen is a Colorado-based insurance executive who leads the ownership group.

Other investors include Ariel Investments' Project Level, led by president and co-CEO Mellody Hobson, and Molly Coors of the Coors family that once held ownership in MLB's Colorado Rockies.

Jon-Erik Borgen, Kaia Borgen Moritz, Neelima Joshi, Dhiren Jhaver are also investors in the franchise.

Peyton Manning, who played four years with the Denver Broncos, is investing in the Denver NWSL team. David Reginek/USA TODAY Sports

Denver NWSL, which is yet to unveil its name and club branding, will launch next year in a temporary stadium built to the south of Denver, in Centennial, Colorado.

The 12,000-seat venue will be surrounded by the team's training center. Cohen and Denver's ownership group previously announced plans to build a 14,500-seat stadium in Denver. It is set to open in 2028.

The stadium would be only the second venue specifically built for an NWSL team.

Cohen & Co. were awarded the 2026 NWSL expansion franchise in December for a $110 million fee -- over twice as much as the most recent expansion fees paid. Boston Legacy FC, which was previously admitted to the NWSL for a $53 million expansion fee, will also begin play in 2026.