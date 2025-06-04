Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has told ESPN Brasil that being a pundit during the club's recent struggles has made him a meme on social media and the "butt of a lot of jokes."

While Ferdinand has announced he will step away from his role on TNT Sports, he has been front and centre on their coverage in recent years with United struggling on and off the pitch.

The former England defender, who won six Premier League titles and a Champions League in his 12 years at United, said it has been tough to front the coverage at times.

"It's sad, man. I'm on TV, I've got to talk about this stuff. I'm on the TV, everyone can take the mick out of me," Ferdinand told ESPN Brasil.

"I'm a meme sometimes on social media because of my team. So it's hard, man, I'm doing punditry in the worst possible time in Manchester through this terrible moment.

Rio Ferdinand has said he will leave his role as a pundit on TNT Sports. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"So I more than anyone, as much as anybody, want Man United to get back just for the reason that so I can shout and give some banter back to these guys because I've been the butt of a lot of jokes because of United at the moment."

Ferdinand also said he isn't surprised the likes of Scott McTominay at Napoli and Antony -- who spend part of the season on loan at Real Betis -- have performed well away from United, putting it down to a change in pressure.

"They came into an environment at Manchester United which was lacking confidence, under stress, deep scars from things that have gone on before, and a team changing now, again tactically," Ferdinand said.

"It's different at Manchester United. The pressure is huge. And these guys have gone to Napoli and they've gone to Betis, no disrespect, but smaller clubs in terms of pressure.

"And you're seeing the best version of them. I'm happy for them, it's good."