Inter Milan have confirmed that Simone Inzaghi has left the club following the team's 5-0 Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

"The time has come for me to say goodbye to this club after a run of four years during which I gave everything," Inzaghi wrote in a letter addressed to Inter fans on the club website on Tuesday.

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal are reportedly trying to lure Inzaghi with an offer of more than €20 million ($22.74m) per season.

Inzaghi led Inter to the Serie A title last year, and he was also in charge when the Nerazzurri lost the 2023 Champions League final to Manchester City.

Simone Inzaghi's last match in charge of Inter Milan was their heavy Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

He was at Inter for exactly four years and had one more season remaining on his contract.

It's unclear now who will manage Inter at the Club World Cup in the United States, which starts on June 14. Inter begin their campaign against Monterrey on June 17 -- a day before Al Hilal play against Real Madrid.

There has been speculation that Inter would go after Cesc Fabregas, who coached Como to a 10th-place finish in Serie A.

Inter finished second in the Serie A this season, one point behind champions Napoli.

Inter were in the running for a treble until they lost to archrivals AC Milan in the Italian Cup semifinals in April. Having also been beaten by Milan in the Italian Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia in January, Inter failed to win a trophy this season.

The coaching change at Inter is just one of many managerial moves among the top Italian teams this summer, with Milan, Roma, Atalanta and others making changes.