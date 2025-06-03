Carlo Ancelotti prepares his Brazil squad in his first training session ahead of facing Ecuador in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup. (1:29)

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos thinks his club has provided a template for his Brazil national team to achieve success.

The French giants stormed to a Ligue 1, Coupe de France and UEFA Champions League treble this season despite the departure of star Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid.

"When you win a title, you reflect," Marquinhos told reporters on Monday. "But everyone here knows the PSG players today and those in the national team, and they are extremely open to the collective or the team.

"Of course, there are coaches who have preferences in style and play, and some players fit in better. We saw [PSG coach] Luis Enrique saying after winning the [Champions League] title that he would like to have players like Mbappé, it would be great to have him on the team, but these are the players' choices.

"He chose to leave, and Luis Enrique built a team with what he had available. [Brazil coach] Carlo [Ancelotti] will have to do the same here, get to know the players he has and use their quality and what they have to offer for the good of the team. Soccer is so competitive, and every little detail counts when it comes to winning the World Cup or the Champions League.

"PSG was a demonstration of that, with all the players giving their all to become champions. It's no different here, despite the results.

"All it takes is for everything to fit within the philosophy and for the coach to be clear about what he wants. When all the players have this ideal for the team, the individual comes easily. Focus on the collective and the individual will follow."

Marquinhos captained PSG to the Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan on Saturday. Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Thursday's 2026 World Cup qualifier at Ecuador will be Ancelotti's first game in charge of Brazil.

Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002 and Ancelotti is inheriting a side that has struggled to get results and deliver good performances.

"I saw at PSG that things can change very quickly, the dynamics, the energy, everything," Marquinhos said. "I hope that happens here, too. I've had little contact with Ancelotti, only last night and this morning, but he gave me a clear picture of the game plan.

"With his experience, the adaptation will be quick. With his experience, we will improve with every training session. He brings energy, something new. It's a short time until the World Cup, so this energy is very important. It's just a start, it will depend a lot on our performance on the field."

Brazil have yet to secure qualification for the World Cup. They are fourth in the South American qualifying group, 10 points adrift of leaders Argentina, who have already sealed a spot at the 2026 World Cup. The top six teams qualify automatically, with the seventh team entering a playoff.

"Our first goal is to qualify, that's what we're aiming for now," Marquinhos said. "We ask everyone to remain calm, patient, and to have a lot of confidence in our experience and in our coach. He will bring results, yes, and we hope it will be in the next game. If not, we ask for patience because it will work out.

"Our real goal is to qualify for the World Cup, grow, gain strength, and arrive in good shape for the World Cup after qualifying. We always fight for titles, we always fight at the top here in the national team, regardless of the moment. We will always have the highest ambitions.

"The group needs to be strong and prepared. That's how we prepared for the Champions League and that's how it needs to be with the national team."