Open Extended Reactions

Simone Inzaghi has been named as Al Hilal's new head coach on a two-year contract, the Saudi Pro League club confirmed Wednesday.

Inzaghi, 51, left Inter Milan after the team's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

He was reported to have been offered a salary of more than €20 million ($22.74m) per season by Al Hilal.

"The Italian genius is here," the Saudi club said in a social media post.

The former Lazio coach led Inter to the Serie A title last year, and he was also in charge when the Nerazzurri lost the 2023 Champions League final to Manchester City.

Inter finished second in Serie A this season, one point behind champions Napoli.

Inter were in the running for a treble until they lost to archrivals AC Milan in the Italian Cup semifinals in April. Having also been beaten by Milan in the Italian Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia in January, Inter failed to win a trophy this season.

Inzaghi's first task at Al Hilal will be leading the team at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, with an opening game against Real Madrid at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on June 18.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.