The Chicago Fire unveiled plans to build a privately funded, soccer-specific stadium along the Chicago River on Tuesday.

The 22,000-seat facility, located just south of Roosevelt Road, has a projected cost of $650 million and is expected to open in the spring of 2028.

Club chairman and owner Joe Mansueto said the project includes an entertainment district with restaurants, retail and office space and residential buildings, along with green space and an extension of the Chicago Riverwalk.

The Fire broke their club attendance record last month when hosting Miami and Lionel Messi at Soldier Field. Getty Images

"A world-class city deserves a world-class football club -- with a world-class home to match," Mansueto said of the 62-acre project located in the city's future 78th neighborhood.

"Our privately funded stadium is purpose-built for soccer to give our players an edge and our fans an incredible matchday experience. This development will be transformative for both the Chicago Fire FC and the city of Chicago. Our new stadium will be the anchor of this new neighborhood which will build community, create thousands of jobs, and have a significant positive economic impact."

The stadium will feature a natural grass playing surface and will be easily accessible by public transportation.

"Joe Mansueto isn't just building a soccer stadium -- he's reshaping the future of soccer in Chicago," MLS commissioner Don Garber said.

"This is one of the most ambitious stadium projects in Major League Soccer history, and a powerful reflection of Joe's extraordinary commitment to the Fire, the fans, and the city. I toured the site recently, and there's no doubt that this will be a transformative moment for the club and a landmark for Chicago sports."

The Fire currently play their home matches at Soldier Field, home of the NFL's Chicago Bears, after relocating from SeatGeek Stadium in nearby Bridgeview, Ill., in 2020.