England legend Fran Kirby has announced her international retirement, telling ESPN she has made the decision to step away from the Lionesses to "prolong" her own career.

Kirby, 31, was part of the squad for England's recent Nations League matches and was a second-half substitute against Portugal on May 30 but it was after that match, she sat down with England manager Sarina Wiegman and was told she wasn't going to be in the 23-player squad for the Euros. Wiegman said she wanted Kirby on standby, but Kirby said she knew it was the right moment to step away from international football.

Kirby, who announced her retirement in a post on Instagram, won 77 caps for England and scored 19 goals. She started every match as the Lionesses won the Euros in 2022 and goes down as one of the finest players England have had.

She said she was planning to retire from international duty after the Euros but has brought that forward.

Fran Kirby has called time on her England career. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

"Once you get to a point in your career, you just know that the timing is right," Kirby told ESPN. "I think obviously it's a decision that I've thought about for a while. There are many factors to be honest. I think mentally being at the age I am at and being here for 11 years, you get to a point, you know, enough is enough. You need to look after yourself and maybe prioritise my body and prolong my career.

"When I had the conversation with Sarina and you know, she laid her plans out for the Euros, and she told me I wasn't going, unless someone got injured, I knew it was the moment where I'd outstayed my welcome. I don't want to take the opportunity away from someone who can learn and to then set them up for the future. And I just didn't want to be waiting around every day of keeping that faint hope going just in case I was going to get a chance. I don't think that would've been fair on my head either.

"I'm not embarrassed by this at all. I gave absolutely everything at the beginning of the year, you know, I've given everything my whole career and I'm OK with Sarina's decision because at the end of the day, it just wasn't enough. I'm okay with that as I know I gave absolutely everything."

Fran Kirby helped England win the Euros on home soil in 2022. Catherine Ivill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Kirby said she is already looking forward to next season with Brighton in the Women's Super League and is at peace with her decision to retire from England duty.

"Everyone is aware of everything that's happened in my career with my body, and the injuries," she said. "I've seen the jokes on social media about how I get injured all the time. I think once you kind of had that for such a long period of time, you know that the time is coming. And yeah, I just didn't want to overstay my welcome.

"I wanted to retire knowing that there's still a little bit more that I could give. I've been here fighting every day and doing all I could to prove I am good enough. I had a good domestic season with Brighton and I can walk out with my head held high knowing that I gave everything and I would hate to leave in any other circumstances.

Kirby said she remembers her England debut against Sweden in 2014 fondly, and how she scored in the match with her dad, Steve, in the crowd. She added that she is proud of having scored in every major tournament she has played in, having featured in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, Euro 2017 and was also integral to the Lionesses' iconic Euro 2022 success.

"I'm also really proud of being part of the generation where change in women's football has happened," Kirby said. "I've gone from making my debut at Hartlepool to being part of a team that's sold out Wembley. That's a huge highlight.

"I was really sad and emotional that evening when Sarina told me about the Euros. But the following day when I woke up, I knew it was the right decision to retire. I've still been training, enjoying it, but I know it's the right time. I have no regrets, it's been incredible."

Wiegman will name England's squad for the Euros on Thursday. Kirby's retirement from internationals comes one week after goalkeeper Mary Earps announced she was stepping away from England duty ahead of the tournament.