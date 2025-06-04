Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye PSG striker Ramos

Frank Leboeuf is adamant that Jadon Sancho leave Manchester United if he wants to save his career. (1:41)

Manchester United could turn to Paris Saint-Germain striker Gonçalo Ramos, while winger Jadon Sancho is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Inzaghi leaves Inter amid reported Saudi interest

- Sources: Fernandes to stay at Utd after Saudi snub

- Brentford sign Kelleher from Liverpool in £18m deal

Paris Saint-Germain striker Gonçalo Ramos is of interest to Man United. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United could turn to Paris Saint-Germain striker Gonçalo Ramos after missing out on Ipswich Town's Liam Delap, says the Daily Mail. Ramos, 23, scored 10 goals in 22 league games this season as PSG romped to a treble and also netted three times in the Champions League. The Portugal international was linked with United before his €80m move from Benfica to PSG in 2023 and could be an option, though sources have told ESPN that United have stepped up their interest in Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo after completing a £62.5m move for Wolves' Matheus Cunha.

- Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is not wanted at the club, but could be heading to the Saudi Pro League, says the Daily Mirror. Sancho, 25, spent last season on loan at Chelsea but the Blues failed to agree terms on a deal with the former England international, a source told ESPN, and paid a £5m penalty to break their initial obligation to sign him permanently in the summer for £25m. Now Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Nassr are all interested, though the winger is expected to assess his options in Europe first.

- Real Madrid are hoping to beat European rivals Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono, according to Mundo Deportivo. Los Blancos are hoping to close the deal before the Club World Cup and representatives are heading to Buenos Aires in an effort to sign the 17-year-old. Mastantuono has a €40m release clause.

- Bayern Munich are looking to bring in a new winger, with the futures of Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman uncertain, says Bild. Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma and Athletic Club's Nico Williams have been linked before, but the report claims Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo is top of their list. Kubo, 23, impressed in LaLiga this season and his versatility is an attractive aspect of his game for Bayern.

- Monaco are considering giving former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba the chance to return to football, according to RMC Sport. The 32-year-old, who is training in Miami after returning from an 18-month ban after testing positive for a banned substance, is a free agent and has been offered to the French club, which is contemplating whether to take a punt on his return. Pogba has had offers from other clubs, including D.C. United in MLS, but he's keen to stay in Europe in order to keep alive any hopes of playing for France at the 2026 World Cup.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City are set to sign Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders for around €70m. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has agreed a five-year contract with Borussia Dortmund, but a fee has yet to be confirmed. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus are set to move for Manchester United winger Antony once his loan at Real Betis ends. The 25-year-old Brazil international impressed on his loan, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 26 games to help the Spanish side reach the UEFA Conference League final. (UOL)

- Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, 26, has received two formal offers from Galatasaray (where he has been on loan) and Al Hilal. Galatasaray are set to offer a €60m fee with €15m-a-year wages, while Saudi side Al Hilal are hoping a proposal of €40m in wages will swing the balance in their favor. (Sky Germany)

- Chelsea have a host of goalkeepers already and are open to offers for both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Robert Sanchez. (El Chiringuito)

- Former Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, 39, is set to agree a move to AC Milan. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner will represent Real Madrid at the Club World Cup before making the switch to Milan and signing a one-year deal. (Gianluca Di Marzio).

- Barcelona have renewed their interest in Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo. The 29-year-old would compete with Alejandro Balde and previously came through the club's La Masia academy. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Inter Milan are looking to make contact with Como boss Cesc Fabregas to see whether he would be interested in replacing the outgoing Nerazzurri boss Simone Inzaghi, after he rejected advances from Roma and Bayer Leverkusen. (Gianluca di Marzio)

- AC Milan defender Theo Hernández has been linked with a €35m move to Al Hilal but is prioritizing a move to Atletico Madrid, the club where he started his career. (Gianluca Di Marzio)