Open Extended Reactions

Lauren James could yet be picked for England when Sarina Wiegman picks her Euros squad on Thursday. Visionhaus/Getty Images

England boss Sarina Wiegman has said she is still optimistic that Lauren James will be fit to play at Euro 2025 this summer.

James has been out of action since April with a hamstring injury and is one of the biggest calls that Wiegman will make when she names her 23-player Euros squad on Thursday.

"With LJ [James], she is of course on the pitch [training], she is still in the position that we expect her to be, so she's progressing in the rehab and that's going really well, so I'm positive about that," Wiegman said after England's 2-1 defeat to Spain.

James was omitted from England's squad for their Nations League games against Portugal and Spain.

For England's defence of their Euro 2022, Wiegman will be without goalkeeper Mary Earps and midfielder Fran Kirby who have both retired from international football ahead of the tournament.