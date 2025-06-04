Open Extended Reactions

Dion Cools has become the first Malaysian footballer to sign for a Japanese top-flight club after joining J1 League outfit Cerezo Osaka.

It was a move that was rapidly gaining traction in the rumour mill even before the Malaysia international announced at the weekend that he would be leaving Thai League 1 giants Buriram United.

On Wednesday afternoon, the transfer was confirmed by Cerezo in what proved to be a busy day for the club as they also announced the arrival of midfielder Kyohei Yoshino from South Korea's Daegu FC.

Although he was born in his mother's homeland Malaysia, Cools relocated to and grew up in Belgium -- where his father hails from -- and even represented the European nation up to under-21 level.

Nonetheless, after committing his international future to Malaysia in 2021, he has been a mainstay in the Harimau Malaya side and his present status as captain only serves to emphasise the influential role he plays in his national team.

After spending most of his career in Europe, winning two Belgian Pro League titles with Club Brugge while also having stints in Denmark and Czechia, Cools joined Buriram in January 2023 -- which marked the start of a glorious spell in Thailand.

In two-and-a-half years with Buriram, Cools won three consecutive league titles, the first of which being a part of a domestic treble.

More recently, he also tasted regional glory as Buriram lifted the ASEAN Club Championship in the tournament's return following a 20-year hiatus.

Cerezo also confirmed that Cools and Yoshino would be presented at halftime of Wednesday's J.League Cup clash with Yokohama FC.

Cools will then return to Southeast Asia on Thursday for international duty with Malaysia ahead of next Tuesday's AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam.

He will head back to Osaka immediately after his commitments with Harimau Malaya, and could even be eyeing a debut on June 14 when Cerezo return to league action away to FC Tokyo.