Chelsea are exploring a deal to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan but the two clubs are a long way apart in their valuations, sources have told ESPN.

The Premier League side have been encouraged to make a move for the 29-year-old after learning Maignan was open to a move to Stamford Bridge and could be available for a cut-price fee given he has just one year remaining on his contract.

However, sources say Milan are demanding as much as €30 million ($34m) for the goalkeeper, a price Chelsea are reluctant to meet given the short length left on his existing deal.

Sources added that while the club are open to signing a new goalkeeper, it is not a position they are prioritising given they have five senior goalkeepers on their books.

Only last summer, the west London side signed Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen for a fee of €24.5m while they also agreed a deal for Mike Penders, who remained with Genk for the 2024-25 season and is due to join up with Chelsea this summer.

Penders could go out on loan -- a path another goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic took last season -- while Kepa Arrizabalaga will return from his temporary switch to Bournemouth.

Doubts have grown over Robert Sánchez after a series of high-profile mistakes and the potential of bringing in a goalkeeper of Maignan's calibre has obvious appeal.

First-choice for France, Maignan has played in the Champions League for the past four years with Milan having joined the club from Lille in 2021.

However, Chelsea are unwilling to meet Milan's valuation and further negotiations are required to see if an agreement can be reached.