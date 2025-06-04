Emily Keogh says Aggie Beever-Jones' hat trick in England's 6-0 win over Portugal poses a good problem for coach Sarina Wiegman to solve. (1:47)

England and Chelsea defender Millie Bright has withdrawn from selection for the European Championships in July, she has announced.

In a post on Instagram, Bright said: "This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but after careful thought and discussions with my team, I have decided to withdraw from selection for the England squad ahead of Euro 2025.

"Football has given me so much, and representing my country has always been my greatest honour. My pride and ego tells me to go but I think the team and the fans deserve more. Right now I'm not able to give 100% mentally or physically."

Sources have told ESPN that she has been considering her future with England and after taking time out for her mental health, Bright decided not going to the tournament in Switzerland is what was best for her.

Millie Bright will not participate at the Euros this summer. Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Sources also added that it has been a very strenuous and difficult season for Bright both personally and professionally, with very little rest.

Bright's withdrawal from the Euros comes shortly after she decided not to participate in England's Nations League fixtures against Portugal and Spain at the start of June due to burnout.

"As much as I want to be out there running through brick walls for England and fighting alongside my teammate, stepping back is the right thing for my health, my future in the game and most importantly the team," Bright said in a statement.

"It wouldn't be fair for me to take the place and opportunity away from another player who is ready and able to five everything for the badge and country.

"I'll be supporting the team with everything I've got, and hoping this incredible group of players will do the nation proud."

The 31-year-old has been integral figure for England. She captained the Lionesses to the final of the 2023 World Cup in the absence of Leah Williamson and was a consistent starter throughout their Euros 2022 triumph.

For Chelsea, Bright has made 36 appearances this season across all competitions, captaining the side to a domestic treble, an unbeaten campaign in the Women's Super League and to the Champions League semifinal.

England manager Sarina Wiegman will name her squad for the Euros on Thursday, with Bright unavailable alongside Mary Earps and Fran Kirby who have both announced their international retirement.

England start their Euros defence against France on July 5.

Information from ESPN's Emily Keogh contributed to this report.