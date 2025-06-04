Thomas Tuchel explains why he wanted Ivan Toney in his latest England squad after his first season in Saudi Arabia. (0:38)

England under-21 head coach Lee Carsley has signed a new contract with the FA taking him through to the 2027 European Championship.

The Irish-born coach's time with the U21s began in 2020, and he led the side to success at the 2023 Euros, beating Spain 1-0 in the final.

Lee Carsley will take charge of England U21s at the 2027 Euros Dan Istitene/Getty Images

He took interim charge of the senior England team last year where he oversaw 4 victories and secured promotion back to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League before Thomas Tuchel's appointment.

"I'm delighted to extend my time with The FA," Carsley said. "It's a privilege to have the opportunity to work with a young, talented group and help develop them on the international stage.

"While the future is exciting, our immediate priority is this summer's UEFA U21 EUROs in Slovakia as we attempt to emulate the achievement of Dave Sexton's teams in 1982 and 1984."

England kick off their campaign for back-to-back euros triumphs against Czechia on June 12 before group games against Slovenia and Germany.