A representative of Real Madrid is in Buenos Aires to try to close the signing of River Plate star Franco Mastantuono, a source has told ESPN.

A deal for the playmaker will not be straightforward, the source said, with Paris Saint-Germain in pole position to land the 17-year-old, but Madrid are pushing to reach an agreement this week.

Despite those difficulties, Madrid are aware that Mastantuono would be keen to join the LaLiga runners-up, and the player's agents have delayed signing a deal with PSG as they wait for Madrid to move.

Madrid hope to sign the midfielder immediately, so that he could be available for this month's Club World Cup in the United States.

After a disappointing season ended without a major trophy, the club are now rebuilding the team for new coach Xabi Alonso, and have already signed centre-back Dean Huijsen, and full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The possibility of finalising Mastantuono's signing in time for the Club World Cup will depend on reaching an agreement in the player -- which is not viewed as a likely obstacle -- and then with River.

A source told ESPN that Mastantuono has a €45 million ($51m) release in his contract with the Argentinian giants.

Madrid were initially reluctant to pay a fee which they considered to be high, but PSG's interest, and Alonso's arrival, have led them to reconsider.

ESPN has previously reported that Alonso wants to sign a midfielder this summer, with Madrid having to decided to bring Luka Modric's time at the club to an end after the Club World Cup.

A source told ESPN that Madrid are not close to concluding a deal for Mastantuono, but said the club are now determined to land him, although they are aware that PSG have worked hard on their bid in recent weeks.

Madrid have been tracking Mastantuono for two years -- alongside a number of top European clubs -- and after their interest in the Argentina youth international cooled last season, he has now become a priority.

It is not yet clear how Mastantuono's signing might affect Madrid's interest in bringing back Nico Paz.

Paz, 20, has had an outstanding season with Serie A's Como, and Madrid have an €8m ($9.1m) option to re-sign their academy product.

However, Paz now has some doubts about his role in the team, given Madrid's interest in Mastantuono, and their similar profile.