Jeff Kassouf joins Emily Keogh on "The Football Reporters" podcast to look at Michele Kang's options for adding a fourth women's club to her investment roster. (1:46)

Where could Michele Kang's next club investment be located? (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

OL Lyonnes have signed France forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto from Paris Saint-Germain on a four-year contract, the club announced on Wednesday.

Katoto is a product of PSG's academy and became the club's leading goalscorer with 180 goals in 223 games. During her time in Paris she won the Premiére Ligue in 2021 and three Coupe de France titles.

The 26-year-old has made 53 appearances for France's national team, scoring 37 goals.

She becomes the first signing under new coach Jonatan Giráldez, who was appointed on Monday to replace the Australia-bound Joe Montemurro.

Lyonnes, formerly known as Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, are widely regarded as the most successful women's football club in the world and have won a record eight Women's Champions League titles.

They were crowned Premiére Ligue champions for the 18th time in the 2024-25 season and reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

Disney+ will be the home of the UEFA Women's Champions League across Europe from next season and the only place fans can watch all live matches in the competition. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.