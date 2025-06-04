Open Extended Reactions

Michael Carrick has been sacked by Middlesbrough after three years in charge, the second-tier Championship club announced on Wednesday.

Carrick, who made 464 appearances over 12 years as a player for Manchester United, took his first full-time managerial role with Middlesbrough in October 2022 and initially impressed with a progressive style of play, taking the club from the relegation zone to fourth after winning 16 of his first 23 league games.

But Middlesbrough missed the playoffs in both Carrick's next seasons in charge and, after finishing 10th in 2024-25, the club have parted ways with the 43-year-old.

His assistants, younger brother Graeme and former defender Jonathan Woodgate, have also left the club.

"We'd like to thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment," Middlesbrough said in a statement. "We wish them all the very best for the future."

Carrick, a former England midfielder who also played for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, took charge of United for three games in 2021 after Ole Gunnar Solskjær was sacked. Carrick secured victories against Villarreal and Arsenal before the appointment of Ralf Rangnick.