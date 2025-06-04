Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City have been able to wear a badge on their shirt for the last 18 months. Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The winners of the expanded Club World Cup will be allowed to play with a badge on their shirt which celebrates the achievement until the next event, in 2029.

Clubs are usually given permission to wear the addition to their jerseys for 12 months, but the move to the new format has changed the policy.

The Club World Cup used to be held annually every December, with the last event held in 2023. Since then, winners Manchester City have been playing with the gold crest in the middle of their shirts -- that's despite Real Madrid winning the Intercontinental Cup title in December 2024.

Though in effect the Intercontinental Cup is the old Club World Cup with a new name, FIFA only considers the new Club World Cup as the continuation of the tournament -- which has meant Man City could wear the badge for 18 months. That lasts until the new event begins in the United States later this month.

FIFA has confirmed to ESPN that as the next Club World Cup, which now features 32 teams, won't be played until 2029, the team which lifts the trophy next month will get to wear the commemorative badge for four years.