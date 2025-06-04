Open Extended Reactions

The Mexico national team confirmed on Wednesday that Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Henry Martín will no longer form part of the June training camp due to hamstring injuries.

The duo will miss upcoming friendlies against Turkey on June 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Switzerland three days later in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. They will also not be included in the Concacaf Gold Cup team expected to be announced on Wednesday.

In the case of Lozano, the Mexico federation said that his MLS club, San Diego FC, conducted several tests and informed the national team that the player could no longer travel to Mexico City to join camp due to a left hamstring injury.

Hirving Lozano has suffered a hamstring injury. Harry How/Getty Images

Lozano last featured in San Diego's 2-0 victory over Austin FC on May 31, playing for 66 minutes before being substituted off the pitch.

Lozano was set to make his return to the Mexico team for the first time in 2025, after failing to feature in the team's trophy-winning Concacaf Nations League campaign in March.

Martín also picked up a left hamstring injury, and will now depart the national team training facility in Mexico City to begin his rehabilitation process with Club América. The forward did not play in América's most recent game against LAFC on May 31 due to the ongoing injury.

It remains unclear whether the FMF will replace Lozano and Martín on the roster for the friendlies.

Head coach Javier Aguirre confirmed the 35-player squad will be used to determine the roster for the 2025 Gold Cup, the final tournament for the team before co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.

"This selection will determine the 26-player roster for the 2025 Gold Cup, to be held from June 14 to July 6 in the United States," the federation said in the news release.

Mexico won the last edition of the Gold Cup in 2023 under former manager Jaime Lozano with a 1-0 victory over Panama, and now prepare to face Costa Rica, Suriname and the Dominican Republic in this year's group A.