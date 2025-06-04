Open Extended Reactions

Jack Grealish is set to be left out of Manchester City's squad for the Club World Cup, a source has told ESPN, as he moves closer to a summer exit.

Pep Guardiola suggested after the win over Fulham on the final day of the Premier League season that Grealish may have to leave the Etihad Stadium to find regular first-team football.

A source has told ESPN that the England midfielder is being allowed to talk to other clubs and a decision has been taken to omit him from the squad for the tournament in the United States.

City are due to travel to their training base in Florida next week. They will begin their campaign against Moroccan club Wydad AC in Philadelphia on June 18.

Jack Grealish has struggled for minutes at Manchester City this season. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Grealish still has two years left on his contract after arriving from Aston Villa for a British-record fee in 2021.

He played a key role in City's treble success during the 2022-23 campaign, but has struggled to break into Guardiola's team over the last two seasons.

The 29-year-old was omitted from the squad entirely for the 2-0 win over Fulham on the final day of the season as City confirmed their place in the Champions League.

Asked about Grealish's absence in his post-match news conference, Guardiola said: "It was selection.

"The last two months, month and a half there were five or six players at home every time and this time I decided for these guys. No more than that.

"Of course Jack has to play. He's an unbelievable player that has to play football every three days. It didn't happen this season and last season either.

"He needs to do it. With us or another place. It's a question for Jack, his agent and the club."