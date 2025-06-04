        <
          Finland mistakenly call up former player, 51, vs. Serbia

          • Reuters
          Jun 4, 2025, 06:34 PM

          Finland women's national team manager has apologised for mistakenly calling up a long-retired 51-year-old for this week's game against Serbia.

          When submitting the lineup, manager Outi Saarinen mistakenly entered former player Stina Ruuskanen instead of 23-year-old Djurgarden defender Nanne Ruuskanen.

          The error was not discovered until past deadline.

          Ruuskanen, who received her call-up 29 years after playing two senior internationals for Finland, took the mix-up in good humour.

          "I'm definitely ready if the call comes! Just yesterday I was playing in a hobby league match ... so my game feel is good," she told the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

          The younger Ruuskanen, who is no relation, was unable to take part in the UEFA Nations League match, a 1-1 draw in Helsinki on Tuesday.

          "Nanne was, of course, disappointed but took the news very well considering the circumstances," Saarinen said in a statement from the Finnish Football Association.

          "I am very sorry for the mistake."