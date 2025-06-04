The "Futbol Americas" crew react to Folarin Balogun being dropped from the USMNT's Gold Cup squad following an ankle injury. (2:07)

United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen is expected to be out of action for up to six weeks with a knee injury, a source told ESPN, meaning he is likely to miss this summer's Gold Cup.

Colorado Rapids announced on Wednesday that Steffen has withdrawn from the USMNT's training camp. Steffen, 30, had already missed the Rapids three previous league matches with an oblique strain.

A source with knowledge of the knee injury said Steffen is expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks. A Rapids spokesperson declined to elaborate on the injury, and would only confirm that Steffen was en route back to Denver, where he would be evaluated further.

The USMNT will play friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland on Friday and Tuesday, respectively, ahead of beginning its Gold Cup campaign against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will face further Gold Cup group matches against Saudi Arabia (June 19) and Haiti (June 22).

Zack Steffen was expected to provide competition for Matt Turner with the USMNT this summer. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Steffen had been in excellent form for the Rapids so far this season and the injury comes at an inopportune time for the former Manchester City goalkeeper.

After he was surprisingly left off the U.S. roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Steffen had worked his way back into the USMNT frame and looked sharp in a 2-0 win over Panama in January.

He was expected to challenge incumbent starter Matt Turner for playing time following a club season with Crystal Palace in which Turner played in only a handful of cup matches with zero league appearances.

Now that task will fall to New York City FC's Matt Freese and the Chicago Fire's Chris Brady.