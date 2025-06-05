Open Extended Reactions

Rangers have named Russell Martin as the club's new head coach.

Martin, 39, played 15 matches for Rangers during a short spell on loan from Norwich City in 2018.

He has been out of work since he was sacked by Southampton in December with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

Martin has signed a three-year deal at Ibrox and in a club statement hailed the "beginning of this exciting new chapter." Last week, Rangers were taken over by a U.S. consortium led by the owners of the San Francisco 49ers.

Russell Martin has taken over at Ibrox. Robin Jones/Getty Images

"I know what this club demands," former Scotland international Martin added. "From my time here, I had a taste of how special this club is, the expectation, the passion and the history.

"Now, as I return, I'm determined to bring success back, for the supporters, the players, and everyone inside this club.

"I'm here to set standards, work hard and do my very best to earn the respect of the Rangers fans.

"There's a lot to be done, but the goal is clear: win matches, win trophies, and give Rangers fans a team that they can be proud of. We want to play with bravery, to take the ball, to be aggressive, and to stand up in the big moments."

Rangers have won 55 league titles in Scotland, but this year their tally was matched by archrivals Celtic, who also play in Glasgow. Rangers have failed to win a title since 2021, while Celtic have won 13 of the past 14 league titles.