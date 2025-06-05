Transfer rumors, news: Bayern plot move for Rafael Leão

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich are preparing an offer for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, while Manchester United are interested in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Will Bayern Munich sign AC Milan star Rafael Leão? Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

- Bayern Munich are preparing to make an approach for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, according to Nicolo Schira. The Bundesliga champions have been linked with interest in potential options to strengthen their left wing recently, and they are reportedly set to make their first offer for the 25-year-old Portugal international this week. Leão directly contributed to 16 goals in 34 Serie A matches for the Rossoneri last season and remains contracted at the San Siro until summer 2028 on a deal that includes a €175 million release clause.

- Manchester United are exploring a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, reports TyC Sports. The Red Devils are believed to maintain interest in landing the 32-year-old after contacting his representatives six months ago, but a deal could be difficult with the Villans expected to demand a significant transfer fee. Martinez remains contracted at Villa Park until 2029, and Barcelona are said to also have "sounded out" a move for him.

- Negotiations between Napoli and Lille striker Jonathan David have stalled, according to Relevo's Matteo Moretto. The 25-year-old Canada international is set to become a free agent later this month and is currently allowed to discuss a pre-contract agreement, but with Napoli manager Antonio Conte set to stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, it is believed that Gli Azzurri could now explore alternative options to lead the line. David scored 25 goals in 47 matches across all competitions last season.

- Juventus are set to sign AC Milan center back Pierre Kalulu, reports RMC Sport. The Bianconeri are said to have decided to activate the permanent option clause in the 24-year-old's loan deal that allows them to acquire him for a fee of €14 million after a successful spell at the Allianz Stadium. Kalulu has agreed terms on a four-year contract that will secure his future there until summer 2029.

- A contract offer has been made by Fulham to midfielder Tom Cairney, according to the Standard. Cairney, 34, is reportedly taking time to consider his options amid interest from Championship club Wrexham, and it is believed that playing time is one of the factors that could impact his decision after he started just three of his 25 Premier League appearances last season.