Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool rebuff Barcelona's Díaz approach

Barcelona have approached Liverpool for Luis Díaz -- with the Catalan club told there's no appetite for a deal, while Manchester United are interested in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Luis Díaz joined Liverpool from FC Porto in 2022. Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool have turned down Barcelona's approach for Luis Díaz and informed the LaLiga club they are not going to entertain any kind of deal, The Athletic reports. Barcelona have been linked with the Colombia international for several months with Spanish media stating he is their No. 1 target this summer. Barcelona made contact with Liverpool on Wednesday but Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, was told that Arne Slot intends to have Díaz in his squad for the 2025-26 season. The 28-year-old has a deal at Anfield through to the summer of 2027.

- Bayern Munich have made Liverpool's Cody Gakpo and AC Milan's Rafael Leão their key transfer targets for the summer, according to kicker. The Bundesliga champions are reported to have held talks with the representatives of both players, but each would command a transfer fee of at least €70m. That means Bayern would need to move a player on to afford the signing, with O Jogo revealing that Joao Palhinha might leave after playing only 941 minutes in all competitions after joining from Fulham. Bayern could make their first offer for the 25-year-old Leão this week. He directly contributed to 16 goals in 34 Serie A matches for the Rossoneri.

- Manchester United are exploring a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, reports TyC Sports. The Red Devils maintain an interest in landing the 32-year-old after contacting his representatives six months ago, but a deal could be difficult with the Villans expected to demand a significant transfer fee. Martinez is contracted at Villa Park until 2029, and Barcelona are said to also have "sounded out" the Premier League club.

- Manchester United have submitted their opening offer to Brentford for striker Bryan Mbeumo, reports The Athletic. A fee of £45m plus £10m in add-ons has been put on the table, but that is some way short of what the West London club are demanding. The Cameroon international has made it clear he wants to move to Old Trafford, but United are going to have to improve their proposal.

- Liverpool are trying to push forward a deal for AFC Bournemouth wing-back Milos Kerkez but are finding it tough to reach an agreement, reports The Times. The Cherries are looking for a £45m transfer fee for the 21-year-old Hungary international, with Arne Slot wanting an upgrade on Andrew Robertson. Kerkez is Liverpool's first choice but with Bournemouth refusing to budge on their valuation negotiations are dragging on.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- Juventus have completed the signing of AC Milan centre-back Pierre Kalulu after the Bianconeri decided to activate the €14.3m option clause in the 24-year-old's loan deal. Kalulu has signed a four-year contract until summer 2029.

- Newcastle United have signed Spanish winger Antonio Cordero, 18, on a free transfer Málaga upon the expiry of his contract.

OTHER RUMORS

- Aston Villa are the latest club to be linked with Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. The winger has been sent back to Old Trafford after Chelsea paid a £5m fee to terminate the obligation to make his loan at Stamford Bridge a permanent move. The 25-yer-old has also been linked with Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Nassr. (TEAMtalk)

- Luka Modric favours a move to AC Milan because the Serie A club represents a "symbolic, personal and strategic choice." Modric would like to follow in the footsteps of his childhood hero and now friend Zvonimir Boban, and wants to play at the top level until the 2026 World Cup. (Marca)

- Real Madrid hope to close a deal for River Plate star Franco Mastantuono this weekend, although River's insistence on receiving the midfielder's full €45m release clause remains an issue. (Diario AS)

- Real Madrid would like to sign "a Joselu" style, "low-cost" centre-forward this summer, with Osasuna's Budimir one possible candidate. Such a move isn't a priority for Madrid, but the club are studying the market, with other names like Roberto Firmino and Willian José also being mentioned. (Diario AS)

- Meanwhile, Real Madrid will decide whether to bring back Nico Paz after the Club World Cup. Los Blancos, who have an option to re-sign him, will evaluate whether Paz, 20, is better off staying at Como -- where he was voted Serie A's best young player -- for another season. (Cadena COPE)

- Negotiations between Napoli and Lille striker Jonathan David have stalled. The 25-year-old Canada international is a free agent later this month but with Napoli manager Antonio Conte set to stay, Gli Azzurri could now explore alternative options to lead the line. (Matteo Moretto)

- Como have told Inter Milan they have no intention of allowing Cesc Fabregas to leave for the vacant manager's job at San Siro this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Anthony Gordon is open to a move to Liverpool in a transfer -- perhaps as high as £80m -- which could free up funds for Newcastle United to invest elsewhere. (TEAMtalk)

- Newcastle are weighing up a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to provide competition for No. 1 Nick Pope. (The Times)

- Harvey Elliott is most likely to join a Serie A club if he leaves Liverpool this summer, with two Italian clubs having declared an interest. (Football Insider)

- Chelsea are considering an offer for West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, who has an £85m release clause which is active for the first 10 days of July. (Daily Mail)

- Atlético Madrid are negotiating with AC Milan to sign Theo Hernandez, but the LaLiga club won't be influenced by pressure from Al Hilal. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- A contract offer has been made by Fulham to midfielder Tom Cairney. The 34-year-old is taking time to consider his options amid interest from Championship club Wrexham, and playing time is one of the factors. (Evening Standard)

- Everton have been told they must pay the €40m release clause if they want to sign 22-year-old Thierno Barry from Villarreal, who scored 19 goals in all competitions last season. (TEAMtalk)

- FC Porto have agreed terms with Saudi club Al Ahli to sign Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga. (Record)

- Jorginho is set to finalise his move to Flamengo on Friday, and play at the Club World Cup. The midfielder leaves Arsenal as a free agent. (TNT Sports Brasil)

- West Ham face competition from AC Milan and Manchester City as they look to move for 24-year-old Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika. (TBR)