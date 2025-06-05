England at Euro 2025: Sarina Wiegman's full 23-player squad

Tom Hamilton reports on the 23 players coach Sarina Wiegman has chosen to try and defend England's Euros crown. (1:24)

Sarina Wiegman has named the 23 players she believes can retain the European Championship title England won on home soil in 2022.

Lauren James is heading to the tournament despite not playing a minute of football for two months due to injury, while 20-year-old Michelle Agyemang was also an eye-catching selection.

With Mary Earps, Fran Kirby and Millie Bright all making themselves unavailable for selection on the eve of the tournament, a younger squad will look to defend England's crown in Switzerland.

GOALKEEPERS

Hannah Hampton

CLUB: Chelsea

BIO: Hampton's performances between the sticks in Chelsea's treble-winning campaign had put Mary Earps' position in the team under threat and the Euro 2022 winner's shock retirement has cleared the path for Hampton to make the place her own.

Khiara Keating

CLUB: Manchester City

BIO: Keating is yet to make her senior debut for the Lionesses, but the 20-year-old is seen as a possible England mainstay in the future. She caught Wiegman's eye after making her City debut towards the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign. She received her first call-up in October 2023.

Anna Moorhouse

CLUB: Orlando Pride

BIO: Another goalkeeper yet to earn her first cap, Moorhouse has been a regular in England squads since the Euro 2025 qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and Sweden in July last year.

The 30-year-old has spent time on the books of Manchester United, Bordeaux, West Ham United, Arsenal, Doncaster Belles and Everton. She now plays for NWSL side Orlando Pride.

DEFENDERS

Lucy Bronze

CLUB: Chelsea

BIO: A bona fide England legend, Bronze is hoping to add to her burgeoning trophy cabinet. The right-back was a key member of the Euro 2022-winning team -- she started all six games and scored in the semifinal victory over Sweden.

The 33-year-old, who was named the UEFA Women's Player of the Year in 2019 and The Best FIFA Women's Player in 2020, is showing few signs of slowing down. She returned to the WSL last summer to play a role in Chelsea's treble success under Sonia Bompastor.

Jess Carter

CLUB: Gotham FC

BIO: The Warwick-born full-back brings an impressive balance of power and technique to this England group. Her positional versatility is also a trait highly valued by Wiegman. Carter left Chelsea to join Gotham City in the NWSL last summer.

Leah Williamson

CLUB: Arsenal

BIO: England missed their captain during their World Cup campaign two years ago as they full just short against Spain in the final.

Williamson is fresh off leading Arsenal to their Champions League triumph over Barcelona so a European Championship success would cap a remarkable couple of months for the 28-year-old.

Alex Greenwood

CLUB: Manchester City

BIO: Greenwood is set to partner Williamson in the centre of England's defence after Bright ruled herself out of selection due to mental and physical exhaustion. The City centre-back is able to draw on a wealth of experience from her time at the top of club and international football. This will be her sixth major tournament with England.

Greenwood was named in the FIFPRO Women's World XI in 2023 and 2024.

Niamh Charles

CLUB: Chelsea

BIO: A dislocated shoulder meant Charles' campaign did not begin until December, but she quickly settled back into Bompastor's Chelsea team. She made her 150th appearance for the west London club this season. Charles was a part of the group that lifted the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in 2022.

Maya le Tissier

CLUB: Manchester United

BIO: Heading into the tournament after her first season as United skipper, Le Tissier is arguably England's captain in waiting. If not for the fact that she has the likes of Williamson, Bright and Greenwood in front of her, the 23-year-old would have earned more than the eight caps she has collected so far.

Le Tissier is the youngest player to have made 100 WSL appearances.

Esme Morgan

CLUB: Washington Spirit

BIO: Another of the England contingent playing her football in the NWSL, Morgan has often been seen by Wiegman as an option to introduce from the substitutes' bench. Like many defenders, Morgan began her playing career as a forward before being converted into a reliable defender.

Lotte Wubben-Moy

CLUB: Arsenal

BIO: An Arsenal legend, Wubben-Moy has often played second fiddle to some of the star names in England's defence, but she has always been ready to make her mark for the national team.

She was part of the victorious England squad in 2022 and signed a new contract with the north London club in April.

MIDFIELDERS

Ella Toone

CLUB: Manchester United

BIO: Toone memorably opened the scoring against Germany in the Euro 2022 final, and she will be hoping to make a similar impact this time around.

The United forward has a habit of turning up for the occasion. She has been a regular part of Wiegman's sides, including at the 2023 Women's World Cup where she scored a belter against Australia in the semifinal victory. She scored five goals in 18 matches in the WSL in a difficult season that saw her miss an extended period with a calf injury.

Georgia Stanway

CLUB: Bayern Munich

BIO: Stanway has only just returned from a seven-month absence due to a knee injury that required surgery. The Nations League clash with Spain was her first start since December when she picked up the injury playing for Bayern in the Women's Champions League.

Grace Clinton

CLUB: Manchester United

BIO: Clinton is the youngest midfielder in the squad at 22 years old and will be playing at her first major tournament with England. The United midfielder scored eight goals in 21 games for United in the WSL this season.

Keira Walsh

CLUB: Chelsea

BIO: The metronomic Walsh has long been one of England's star players. She returned to the WSL this season, joining Chelsea from Barcelona in January and helping the club lift yet another domestic treble.

Walsh's last major tournament with England -- the 2023 Women's World Cup -- did not quite go to plan as she picked up a knee injury, although she did return in time for the final. She will be hoping for a smoother ride this time.

Jess Park

CLUB: Manchester City

BIO: Park will be another major tournament rookie when she joins the squad this summer. The playmaker could even starting XI after a positive spell of form for England of late.

FORWARDS

Alessia Russo

CLUB: Arsenal

BIO: Alessia Russo established herself as one of the best forwards in the country last season. Her 12 goals in the WSL saw her share the Golden Boot with Man City's Khadija "Bunny" Shaw.

The 26-year-old was also an integral member in Arsenal's Champions League winning campaign and was the joint-second highest scorer in the competition.

Aggie Beever-Jones

CLUB: Chelsea

BIO: Aggie Beever-Jones has enjoyed a breakthrough season for Chelsea, finishing as the club's top scorer in their unbeaten WSL campaign, and she has carried her form onto the international stage, scoring a hat trick against Belgium in a Nations League clash in May.

Such has been the speed of the 21-year-old's ascent that less than a year on from her England debut, she has put herself into firm contention for a starting spot at the Euros.

Lauren Hemp

CLUB: Manchester City

BIO: The City winger returned to action at the start of May after an almost six-month injury layoff. Despite being short on match fitness, Hemp's selection doesn't come as a surprise.

She has been a mainstay in Wiegman's squad since the Dutch manager took over three years ago. Hemp played a key role in England's Euro 2022 triumph and the run to the 2023 World Cup final.

Beth Mead

CLUB: Arsenal

BIO: Beth Mead's six goals at Euro 2022 saw her win the Golden Boot, but she has been hampered by injuries since then. An ACL tear a few months after the tournament, and the resulting lengthy recovery process, took a hit on her output.

However, she remains a potent force -- as was seen with her defence-splitting assist for Stina Blackstenius' goal in the Champions League final.

Chloe Kelly

CLUB: Arsenal (on loan from Manchester City)

BIO: The defining image of the last women's Euros was Chloe Kelly removing her shirt and swinging it over her head. She has become of the leading forward's in English football, but she had a difficult journey this season that saw he leave Manchester City in a messy fashion.

She joined Arsenal on loan in January, driven by a desire to make it into the England squad for the Euros. The transfer was a huge success for the 27-year-old and she ended the campaign with a Champions League winners' medal.

Lauren James

CLUB: Chelsea

BIO: The Chelsea star is one of the most exciting players in the world and will be playing in her first Euros this summer. James' end to the season was hampered by recurring injury issues. But such is her quality that even at reduced fitness, she can change the game on her own.

Michelle Agyemang

CLUB: Brighton & Hove Albion (on loan from Arsenal)

BIO: Agyemang is England's surprise package for the tournament in Swizerland. Her sole appearance for England came in the team's defeat to Belgium. But in that time, she scored a wondergoal after just 41 seconds after coming on as a substitute in the 80th minute.

