Tom Hamilton reports on the 23 players coach Sarina Wiegman has chosen to try and defend England's Euros crown. (1:24)

England manager Sarina Wiegman has named her 23-player squad for this summer's European Championship in Switzerland.

Lauren James has been included in England's squad despite missing the last two months with injury, while Michelle Agyemang has also been given the nod.

As the reigning European champions, the Lionesses go into the tournament as one of the favourites, but the lead-up to the squad announcement has been tumultuous for Wiegman after Mary Earps and Fran Kirby retired from international football. On Wednesday, Chelsea captain Millie Bright ruled herself out of selection due to mental and physical exhaustion.

ESPN has all the latest updates and reaction to the squad announcement at St. George's Park.

